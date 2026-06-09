Entire Atlanta city block gets a ‘do over’ for FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA — An entire block of downtown Atlanta’s Broad Street was overdue for a do over. What was old is now new, just in time for FIFA.

“We’re coming to the ‘end,’ and we’re coming to the ‘beginning’ of the World Cup and the beginning of a new era in south downtown,” Humberto Bermudez said.

He was supervising the setup of his second Brewhouse Café on Tuesday.

The original is the iconic gathering spot in Northeast Atlanta’s Little Five Points. It is also known as “America’s Best Soccer Bar.”

“This is a really great place for a sense of community. They’ve been here for a very long time. If you want to watch soccer, this is the ideal spot in the area,” longtime Brewhouse patron and soccer fan Hannah White said.

With the “world” now on the way, Humberto planned ahead. He moved in around the first of the year to equip and accessorize the new Broad Street digs.

At the same time, one of North America’s largest social media influencers—for soccer—named his places the best local spots to eat, drink and watch a match.

He expects to make a lot of new friends from all over the globe.

“All soccer fans are the same. We love our countries and we love our futbol. I’m afraid we’re a little bit too small, because it’s gonna be huge. Thank God we’ve got a lot of neighbors. Good restaurants. There’s a lot happening near Mercedes-Benz,” Humberto said.

The first-ever World Cup match in Atlanta is next Monday. That’s also grand opening day for the new Brewhouse Café.

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