Emory lecturer shares how some animals heal themselves in Trees Atlanta event

ATLANTA — Trees Atlanta encourages people interested in the hidden skills of bees and butterflies to sign up for a free lecture.

The nonprofit group‘s Speaker Series will feature Jaap de Roode, an Emory University scientist, to talk about his latest book, Doctors by Nature: How Ants, Apes, and Other Animals Heal Themselves.

The event will be held June 4, 7 - 8 p.m., at Kendeda TreeHouse in Atlanta.

De Roode will discuss animal self-medication and what plants you can add to your garden to help urban pollinators thrive.

In addition to being an Emory scientist, De Roode is a board member of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness about pollinators and recreates native pollinator habitats.

The event is free, but space is limited. Register here.

Trees Atlanta celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. In 2025, it organized 11,628 volunteers, planted over 9,000 trees, worked in 450 acres of forested spaces and educated 21,710 people.

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