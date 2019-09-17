  • Man hit by train at MARTA station in Chamblee; delays on gold line

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - MARTA service is resuming at the Chamblee station after a train hit a man Tuesday morning.

    Officials tell Channel 2 Action News and our partners at AJC.com the man went into an unauthorized area that leads to the track level. He suffered non-life threatening injuries to his leg and hip.

    NewsChopper 2 spotted several police cars and fire trucks outside the station. Riders may experience delays on the gold line as the station moves to single-tracking. 

