Man hit by train at MARTA station in Chamblee; delays on gold line

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - MARTA service is resuming at the Chamblee station after a train hit a man Tuesday morning.
Officials tell Channel 2 Action News and our partners at AJC.com the man went into an unauthorized area that leads to the track level. He suffered non-life threatening injuries to his leg and hip.
Download the WSB-TV app for LIVE coverage right now on your Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple-TV streaming devices.
NewsChopper 2 spotted several police cars and fire trucks outside the station. Riders may experience delays on the gold line as the station moves to single-tracking.
Brett Barnhill's Capt. Cam shows DeKalb PD and FD at Chamblee @MARTASERVICE Station. Emergency involving a southbound train has the train stopped on the platform and a bus bridge set b/t Doraville and Brookhaven. Gold line delays. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/kn3H8lBc7d— 🔥Fireball Turnbull 🚁 (@DougTurnbull) September 17, 2019
Due to an emergency situation at Chamblee, delays occurring on the Gold line. Bus bridge being established from Brookhaven to Doraville. We apologize for the inconvenience.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) September 17, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- Investigation finds preschool teachers 'humiliated, belittled and threatened' students
- Watch your step! Snakebites on the rise in Georgia
- Parents alarmed after 'Death Note' book found in school
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}