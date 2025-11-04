Election Day: Lighter voter turnout for metro Atlanta city elections

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s Election Day and voters across Georgia have important decisions to make. There are 48 local mayoral elections and dozens of city council positions in north Georgia. What will impact everyone is the vote for the Public Service Commission.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach visited polling sites in Atlanta and Sandy Springs to speak with voters.

Before Election Day, less than 9% of all registered voters in Georgia had cast an early ballot. Turnout on Election Day is also expected to be low in an off-year.

Thomas Driscoll though says he never misses his chance to vote for city elections that have a more direct impact.

“They used to say all politics is local. Important to show out for these city elections, make a lot of policy. I’m a biker, so bike lanes and things like that are very important to me,” he told Gehlbach.

Besides Atlanta, Sandy Springs voters are also choosing their mayor. The public heard from candidates during a forum at our WSB-TV studios with Rough Draft Atlanta last month.

Incumbent Rusty Paul is running for a fourth term against three challengers: Dontaye Carter, Andy Bauman and Jody Reichel.

One voter and parent says education is her main issue. Emily Facuett brought her three kids to the polls for a field trip and a civics lesson.

“We just hope the best for our community and just needed to come out and show our vote. Kids are learning how to be a citizen today,” she said.

So far, not many issues have been reported in north Georgia races. Remember, you must vote at your assigned precinct.

