Judge rules Atlanta polls will be open one hour later for local elections

ATLANTA — Voters in the city of Atlanta will have one extra hour to cast their ballots for local races.

Following a lawsuit filed by Atlanta against Fulton and DeKalb counties, a Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled that all city polling locations will stay open until 8 p.m. for municipal elections.

Originally, polling locations in Fulton and DeKalb counties were planned to close at 7 p.m.

Voters who arrive between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote on local races, but not in the special election for the Public Service Commission.

Those voters will be given provisional ballots to ensure they’re only voting on Atlanta races.

