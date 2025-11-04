Election Day 2025: Georgia Public Service Commission seats, city elections on the ballot

ATLANTA — It’s Election Day across Georgia.

Voters will head to the polls statewide for the special election for Georgia Public Service Commission. There are also key mayoral, city council, school board and other municipal elections in several cities.

LIVE Team 2 coverage of Election Day throughout the day and night, on Channel 2 Action News.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at most polling locations at 7 p.m. In the City of Atlanta, the polls will be open until 8 p.m. after a judge granted the extension, but only for local elections.

Remember on Election Day, you must go to your assigned precinct to vote and bring a valid ID.

You can click here to check your voter registration and what your assigned precinct is. Sample ballots are available to look at here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2025 Cox Media Group