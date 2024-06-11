Elderly woman seriously injured after hit-and-run in LaFayette, suspect still on the loose

LAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The LaFayette Police Department is asking for your help to find the vehicle in the photo provided by the police department.

The truck was involved in a hit-and-run accident that left an elderly woman seriously injured.

The incident happened on East Villanow Street near Charles Henry Circle on Saturday, June 8 just after p.m.

The truck was going westbound toward Duke Street when the incident happened.

The driver made a right turn onto Charles Henry Circle, but eventually came back onto East Villanow Street and continued west toward the downtown area.

Police described the truck as a Ford F150 4x4 and thought to be between a 2011 & 2014 year model. It appears to be a grey color. The vehicle has a chrome package which includes chrome mirrors, door handles, and running boards.

Police said information can be forwarded to Lt. Robert Tate or call the tip line at 706-639-1545.

