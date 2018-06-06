0 Elderly woman accused of making terroristic threats toward code enforcement inspector

MARIETTA, Ga. - A 75-year-old Marietta woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of making terroristic threats toward a Marietta code enforcement inspector, police said.

Gloria Walker posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Cobb County Jail. She has been ordered to not have any contact with the code enforcement officer who filed a police report against her, according to court records.

Walker said she has been also told not to contact any Marietta code enforcement officers.

Police allege that Walker threatened the life of a code enforcement officer who was in her neighborhood on Barrington Overlook.

"I said, 'For what? Me? You must have the wrong person,'" Walker said she told the Marietta police officers who arrested her at her home. "I've never done anything."

According to a Marietta Police Department report, the city employee felt that Walker had threatened him in front of Walker's home on May 29. Walker allegedly said, "I'm getting someone to get you." An arrest warrant alleges Walker also said, "Yes, I am threatening you."

"He said he was an ex-police officer," Walker told Channel 2 Action News. "I would be stupid to say anything terroristic against an ex-police officer."

Walker said the code enforcement officer has had issues with her for months because of her repeated complaints about neighbors with tall grass and other code violations. She said the officer did not like the fact that she took in neighborhood cats and fed them.

On May 29, Walker said, she was telling the code enforcement officer that she intended to file a complaint against him for his behavior toward her.

"I said, 'I told you I'm going to take care of that little matter,'" she said. "And he said, 'Are you threatening me?' I said, 'No, I'm not threatening you. You threaten me all the time.'"

The code enforcement officer left the scene and filed a report with the police department later in the day, according to a police report.

A spokesperson for the Marietta Police Department said the investigation lasted multiple days and involved discussions with Walker's neighbors and the code enforcement officer who filed the report.

"Certainly, we aren't looking to charge someone who is 75 years old who is reaching out for help," Officer Chuck McPhilamy said, "but it's also a day and age where we can't simply ignore someone making threats."

Walker said she was never interviewed during the investigation.

"They're code enforcers for the county so (police) would take their word over me," she said. "Nobody asked me. They just sent the police here."

A court date has not been set yet.

