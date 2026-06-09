Drugs, iPhones, 93 packs of cigarettes: Man tries to break into Fulton jail with contraband: warrant

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County investigators say a man was caught trying to break into the Rice Street jail Monday night.

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The suspect, Nicholas Andrews, confessed to the crime and admitted that he and his accomplice cut through a chain-link fence surrounding the jail according at an arrest warrant. His accomplice remains on the run.

How deputies stopped more contraband from getting into the jail, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Investigators say when they searched Andrews’ bag, they found marijuana, 93 packs of cigarettes, a pint of promethazine, 32 oxycontin pills, iPhones, charging cables and other items of contraband.

Authorities believe the items were destined for inmates inside the jail.

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Andrews is now facing several charges, including felony interference with government property, while investigators continue to search for the second suspect

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