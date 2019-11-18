Drug battle: New tech could help better identify dangerous trends involving opioids

ATLANTA - It's an issue impacting many people across the nation, and Channel 2 Action News is getting new insight into Georgia's battle with the opioid crisis.
In 2017 alone, opioids caused more than 1,000 deaths in our state.
A new grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worth $5 million a year for three years, will allow the Georgia Department of Public Health to continue current opioid programs and to start new ones.
