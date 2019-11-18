  • Drug battle: New tech could help better identify dangerous trends involving opioids

    By: Dave Huddleston

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It's an issue impacting many people across the nation, and Channel 2 Action News is getting new insight into Georgia's battle with the opioid crisis.

    In 2017 alone, opioids caused more than 1,000 deaths in our state.

    A new grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worth $5 million a year for three years, will allow the Georgia Department of Public Health to continue current opioid programs and to start new ones.

    TUESDAY AT 6 A.M.: Channel 2's Dave Huddleston explains the new technology for first responders to help with the fight.

    TRENDING STORIES

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories