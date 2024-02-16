Driver arrested in hit-and-run that left 4 injured, including 3 kids, in Ga. city, deputies say

WAYNESBORO, Ga. — A 77-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he crashed into four people and kept driving.

Waynesboro police say a car hit an adult and three juveniles at 6th Street and Liberty Street on Feb. 9 before driving off.

Charlie Lane was identified as the driver after police watched hours of surveillance video.

“While we know there is still recovery ahead for the victims and their family, we are hopeful for a speedy and healthy recovery,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on social media.

Lane was booked into the Burke County Jail on Wednesday on charges of hit-and-run, serious injury by vehicle and failure to yield to pedestrians in crosswalk.

Jail records show he was released on an $11,325 bond.

