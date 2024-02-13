Adult, 3 kids hit by van in Ga. county, police searching for driver

WAYNESBORO, Ga. — Police in one east Georgia city are searching for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into four people, including three kids.

Waynesboro police say a van hit the adult and three juveniles at 6th Street and Liberty Street on Feb. 9 before driving off.

They have not commented on the extent of anyone’s injuries. They have also not commented on the children’s ages.

Police and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have obtained surveillance images showing the van, but have not identified the driver.

“This could have been any of our family members who were struck by a vehicle and left injured in the roadway, so please help us bring justice and closure to the victims and their families,” the department wrote on social media.

Investigators say they are also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the driver’s arrest.

