Driver airlifted after vehicle plunges 50 feet off north Georgia road

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A portion of Burning Bush Road in Catoosa County was shut down just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, following a serious crash that left one person trapped inside their vehicle.

According to Catoosa County officials, firefighters with the Catoosa County Fire Department from Stations 6 and 9 responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed 50 feet off the roadway.

Crews worked to free the trapped person while LifeForce Air Medical and Puckett EMS assisted at the scene. Once the person was stabilized, they were airlifted to a hospital for further treatment.

The extent of the person’s injuries and their identity have not been released.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash.

