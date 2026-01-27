Beloved Georgia high school baseball coach killed in UTV crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia high school is remembering a beloved teacher and baseball coach who died in a crash over the weekend.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Dimitri died in an accident involving a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Dimitri coached baseball at Harris County High School.

“Coach Dimitri was more than a coach. He was a mentor, a leader and a role model who gave everything to this program and to the young men who wore a Tigers jersey. His passion for the game and commitment to building character will forever be part of Harris County baseball,” the team wrote in a statement.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley told local media that the crash happened Saturday on private property. WRBL-TV reports that Dimitri’s friend was driving the UTV when it overturned.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Darrell Guthrey and booked him into the Harris County Jail. He faces charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree and driving under the influence of alcohol, WTVM reports.

The sheriff’s office has not released other details on the crash.

