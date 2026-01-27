Warnock goes to Minneapolis amid tension between ICE and protesters following killings

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is on the ground in Minneapolis with growing tensions over ICE enforcement in the city.

It comes as the man at the center of the immigration crackdown there is expected to leave the state.

The Trump Administration is changing tactics after protests ignited targeting border control commander Greg Bovino in the city.

Border Czar Tom Homan is now in charge of Minnesota.

White House, sources tell ABC News that Bovino could leave as early as Tuesday.

“Well, Mr. Homan is the point person for cooperating with state and local authorities and corresponding with them again to achieve this level of cooperation to subdue the chaos on the streets of Minneapolis,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

New video shows protesters and observers on the scene six minutes before Alex Pretti was killed.

They sounded whistles as federal officers assembled for an immigration enforcement operation.

Pretti arrived a few moments later and is seen holding his cell phone, appearing to record the incident.

Shortly after Pretti was killed, Homeland Security Investigators say the FBI arrived to collect evidence. That included Pretti’s phone and the gun he had a legal permit to carry.

Customs and Border Protection officers involved in the deadly shooting were wearing body cameras, but say the footage “is preserved.”

Minnesota state leaders asked a federal judge to order the preservation of all the evidence, citing “serious concerns” about the Trump administration carrying out a thorough, transparent, and unbiased investigation.

The Justice Department argued the court should not be micro-managing.

As for Warnock’s time in Minneapolis, he is expected to be meeting with local clergy there and will visit the memorial set up for Pretti. ,

