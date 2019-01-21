Downtown Atlanta transforms into Super Bowl LIII headquarters

ATLANTA - Take a look around downtown Atlanta and it’ll be impossible to miss.
Super Bowl LIII is less than two weeks away, and there are signs of the big game everywhere.
From the massive logo on Mercedes-Benz Stadium and several hotels, to the construction of all the outdoor events, you can tell it’s almost Super Bowl week!
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots clinched spots in the biggest football game of the year.
Now, it seems like there are only finishing touches before the first events kick off on Saturday.
How the city is making its final preparations and everything you can expect, LIVE at 6 on Channel 2 Action News.
