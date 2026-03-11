Window tint traffic stop in metro Atlanta leads to ID fraud arrest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in November over tinted windows led to the arrest of a man for identity fraud months after.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled a car over for a window tint violation on Nov. 25, 2025.

When he spoke to the driver, he smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle. The driver and her passenger got out of the car so the deputy could search it.

In the car, the deputy found the wallet of Jamares Morrison in a jacket.

Inside the wallet were driver’s licenses belonging to two other people, both of which belonged to women, not Morrison.

When the deputy told Morrison that he’d seen the other driver’s licenses, Morrison told him the licenses were both his.

Morrison, when asked, said that one of the IDs belonged to “his home girl” who was recently taken to jail, and he was given her belongings.

“When I asked what the female’s name was, Jamares could not advise me the name of either female,” the deputy’s report says. “Jamares then advised the other female was his mother’s care giver and she gave Jamares her license to go to the store with.”

The deputy said Morrison was unable to provide the woman’s name, just like the first one.

Morrison stood by what he’d told the deputy and the driver’s licenses were placed into evidence.

While logging evidence, the deputy contacted one of the women, who told him 12 vehicles were involved in an entering auto at her workplace about two months earlier and she’d made a report with an officer about the stolen items.

The other woman could not be reached by phone, but an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department later told the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office that APD was handling the case.

Morrison was charged with making false statements and two counts of identity fraud and taken into custody on March 2, jail records show.

©2026 Cox Media Group