Metro Atlanta police department urges caution, care as toy guns used more and more for pranks

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department is urging residents to be careful amidst a rising trend of toy weapons causing concern across the United States.

In a statement, Newnan police said the “recent rise in Orbeez guns has prompted concern among law enforcement” and their department was not an exception.

Orbeez guns are toy guns, “marketed as safe toys that use gel beads rather than traditional ammunition,” that police said look very similar to real firearms.

“We want everyone to understand that this toy can be very dangerous when used to purposely scare people or when it is carried in public. Imagine someone walking up to you while you are walking down the street and pointing this at you. Because of how realistic it looks, the first thing you see is a gun. Now imagine this occurring in low light or darkness,” Newnan police warned.

The department said the toys do not have visible safety markings and it was “very concerning” when children and adults use them to prank people.

For Newnan residents who own Orbeez guns, or have children that have one, police want families to have conversations about the potential dangers.

“This gun can create dangerous situations that could potentially lead to serious or even fatal consequences,” Newnan police said.

This is not the first time a metro Atlanta department has shared concerns about Orbeez guns.

Channel 2 Action News has reported in the past when multiple local agencies warned of the trend being used to cause dangerous situations, even when the danger wasn’t intended.

In some cases, the people with Orbeez guns were even arrested.

