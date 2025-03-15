Suspect pleads guilty to 2022 fatal stabbing of romantic partner in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges on Tuesday in the death of a woman he was romantically involved with.

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced 35-year-old Jamie Morel pleaded guilty to the charges of voluntary manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug related objects.

On Nov. 16, 2022, law enforcement officials responded to a home after receiving multiple 911 calls for a welfare check on the victim, Timisha Turner.

Calls were made after Morel and Turner were involved in a physical altercation.

First responders arrived on-scene and found Turner lying unconscious inside of the home and immediately began to render aid.

According to officials, Morel told paramedics Turner had a history of having seizures and that she had been involved in a fight with another woman earlier that evening, during which she fell and hit her head, leading to her seizure and subsequent loss of consciousness.

However, when Turner was taken to the hospital, she was found with a stab wound to the left side of her chest. She died at the hospital.

As the investigation into Turner’s death progressed, law enforcement discovered that a group of friends had been at the residence with Morel and the victim that evening. The friends told police Turner and Morel were involved in a fight.

When it appeared the fight was escalating, the friends left the home. Later, one of those friends called 911 for a welfare check on Turner. Another witness, police said told them Morel approached Turner with a knife.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and saw Morel with scratched on his body. He gave police multiple versions of what occurred, but eventually told police what occurred between he and Turner.

He told the police that he pushed Turner while she was holding tweezers in her hand and that she fell into a wall plunging the tweezers into her chest.

After the medical examiner performed an autopsy on Turner, they ruled her death was consistent with being stabbed with a knife.

Superior Court Judge Deah Warren subsequently sentenced Morel to 24 years in prison.

“This tragic incident underscores the deadly consequences of domestic violence. Often times victims feel like they can’t leave the situation or that it will change, but staying can cost them their lives,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “No one should live in fear of violence in their own home, and we are committed to seeking justice for these victims and ensuring that those who engage in such violent acts are held accountable.”

