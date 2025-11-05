New recycling center opens in Douglasville

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The City of Douglasville recently opened its new recycling center.

The new center provides a convenient, year-round location for residents to drop off recyclable materials and divert waste from landfills.

Located at 8145A Cedar Mountain Rd. in Douglasville, the center will operate from Tuesday to Saturday, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

It will accept cardboard, aluminum cans, #1 and #2 plastic containers, and glass bottles. The center is operated by the City of Douglasville with support from Keep Douglasville Beautiful.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This center is a practical, long-term investment in our community’s quality of life,” said Mayor Rochelle Robinson. “We are extremely proud to bring this environmentally friendly service online for our community after having to cease curbside recycling services during the pandemic, keeping Douglasville Beautiful today and for future generations.”

The Recycling Center features clearly labeled collection bays, drive-through lanes, on-site attendants, and educational signage to help residents sort materials correctly and reduce contamination. It is a drop-off facility open to both residents and non-residents.

Get more details, including a list of accepted and prohibited items at www.douglasvillega.gov/recycling.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group