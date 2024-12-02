Neighbors split on whether to accept data center project in their small Douglas Co. community

WINSTON, Ga. — Neighbors are split over whether a data center project will help or hurt their small community. If approved, it will be built in the town of Winston, in Douglas County.

While some people say it would be bad for the small town. Others say the company is working with them to make sure no one is negatively impacted.

“Yes. I will support,” Tracy Danley Williams told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

While Williams sees the benefit of the project, Ronnie Chestnut believes it would be an environmental hazard and cause too much havoc.

“So, we’re saying no to the data center and no to rezoning,” Chestnut said.

The company TC Atlanta Development has asked Douglas County to rezone the land Waldrop Farms sits on and allow it to build two data centers and a substation. Data centers store and manage the data from all digital interactions, like phones, tablets and computers.

Some people think it will disrupt Winston’s small-town appeal.

“We were against it. Fighting hand and nail,” Al Dobbs said.

But now Dobbs and other neighbors are for the massive project. They say the company has listened to their concerns.

“They have made some significant concessions based on our concerns,” Williams said.

Jackie Chestnut is concerned the data center would be built too close to an elementary school and park.

“They’re gambling with our lives and with the lives of the kids,” Jackie Chestnut said.

But Williams says the company showed them where no kids will be in harm’s way. She says the company is trying to be a good neighbor.

“They are a good neighbor,” Wiliams emphasized.

Dobbs says change is coming whether they like it or not. He says the tax revenue from the project is hard to turn down.

“With this data center, I know that every citizen of Douglas County is gonna benefit,” Dobbs said.

The company says if approved the project will benefit the community and add about a billion dollars in tax revenue over 15 years.

The Douglas County’s Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on this issue at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

