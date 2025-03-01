Metro Atlanta man found guilty of murder in fatal beating of elderly victim

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County man was found guilty this week in the fatal beating of an elderly victim.

The district attorney’s office says 32-year-old Jeffrey Pharr is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and obstruction of an officer.

Officials say on July 8, 2021, the Douglasville Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at a transitional home where multiple residents lived.

The owner of the home told police that Pharr, who was one of the neighbors who lived at the home, attacked another neighbor inside of the home.

The attack led the owner of the home to the garage where he says he heard scuffling noises.

When he went to the garage, he saw the 76-year-old victim on the ground shielding himself from Pharr, who was repeatedly kicking the victim.

Pharr told the owner not to call the police and that everything was fine, however as he was leaving, the owner saw Pharr stomp the victim’s head multiple times. The owner decided to all the police after witnessing the assault.

The victim was taken to Grady Hospital where he died after suffering traumatic injuries, such as bleeding on his brain.

When police arrived, Pharr was still acting in an irate manner and a struggle between he and officers ensued. He was later arrested after the scuffle.

On Wednesday, a Douglas County jury found Pharr guilty, and he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole based on the facts of this case and his criminal history.

“Today’s (Wednesday’s) guilty verdict sends a powerful message that acts of brutality, such as the senseless killing of this victim, will not go unpunished,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “We hope that this verdict helps the victim’s family find healing as they grapple with the senseless loss of their loved one. We are proud of our team and law enforcement for their efforts in securing this verdict. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who commit heinous acts are held accountable for their actions.”

