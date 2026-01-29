Metro Atlanta high school remains closed to students after water main break

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Because of a water main break, a high school in Douglas County will remain closed, with students participating in virtual learning again on Friday.

Lithia Springs High School was closed to students because of the water main break that happened Tuesday.

Digital learning will continue Friday, with students expected to be back at school Monday.

However, faculty and staff must report to school Friday.

“Unfortunately, there are some final adjustments that need to be made to our facility before we can welcome back students,” Douglas County Schools said.

“Please be assured that we are working closely with our District Operations department around the clock to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” the school district added.

Students are expected to log into Google Classroom to join their classrooms beginning at 8:20 a.m., with cameras on.

“Attendance will also be taken during this time,” the district said.

