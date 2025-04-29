Man sentenced for human trafficking, battery, false imprisonment in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced a 33-year-old man pled guilty to a variety of charges involving a human trafficking case.

Elmer Page, 33, was accused of shooting a woman at a Douglasville hotel. Police went to the hotel in October 2023 after getting reports of someone shot, the DA’s office said.

When they arrived, police found a woman with a gunshot wound in her neck.

The DA’s office said Page told officers she’d accidentally shot herself while trying to take a gun from her jacket and she was taken to Grady Hospital.

Later, the District Attorney’s Office said the woman told police that she’d been shot by Page because they had been arguing and she said she wanted to leave him.

The DA’s office said Page had been exploiting her by forcing her into prostitution for about a month and said she would have to pay him more than $1,000 if she wanted to leave. The woman said Page had also threatened her family in order to make her take appointments through an app called “MegaPersonals.”

Page went to trial on April 21 and after a day and a half of testimony, the DA’s office said he chose to plead guilty to all charges, which were:

Trafficking someone for sexual servitude

Aggravated assault

Aggravated battery

False Imprisonment

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Theft by taking

The DA’s office said human trafficking has no place in the Douglas County community.

”We commend the bravery of the survivor who came forward and told the jury about how the defendant nearly killed her after trying to escape his exploitation,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “Her courage is what made this outcome possible. We are also grateful for the hard work and dedication of our trial team and law enforcement partners for providing a thorough investigation and presentation of the evidence.”

After Page pled guilty, Judge Deah Warren sentenced gave him a 30 year sentence, with 25 to serve due to his status as a recidivist, or someone who is a repeat offender.

Additionally, Page will be banned from Douglas County and won’t be allowed to contact the victim or her family. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender.

