ISIS member accused of ‘inciting’ New Orleans terror attack arrested in Iraq

BAGHDAD, Iraq — A man associated with the terrorist organization ISIS has been arrested in connection with the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans that killed 14 people.

The Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq said they have arrested “a person involved in inciting the car-ramming incident.” That person, who has not been named, will stand trial under the nation’s counter-terrorism law.

Investigators say in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, drove a rented truck down crowded Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring 30 others.

Jabbar himself was killed after opening fire on police officers, injuring two of them. Officers returned fire, shooting and killing him.

After finding an ISIS flag in Jabbar’s truck, the FBI says they are investigating this attack as an act of terrorism.

Channel 2 Action News learned that Jabbar attended Georgia State University. The school confirmed that he attended from 2015 to 2017 and graduated with a degree in Computer Information Systems.

The University of Georgia football team and thousands of fans were in New Orleans at the time of the attack for the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame.

The game, which was supposed to be played on Jan. 1, was postponed for a day after the attack.

