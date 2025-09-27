Man drove teen from Virginia to metro Atlanta in stolen car, warrants say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A man is facing child sex crime charges after he was accused of driving a teenage girl more than 600 miles from home.

According to arrest warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Keegan Sauerbrei drove a 14-year-old girl from Virginia Beach, Va. to Douglasville in a stolen car.

The warrants go on to say that when deputies began investigating him for vehicle theft, Sauerbrei refused to give his name or date of birth.

The incident happened in June 2024, but Sauerbrei is scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County in December.

He faces charges of child molestation, sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes, interfering with custody, obstruction and more.

