Fani Willis subpoenaed by DOJ over travel records, report says

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been subpoenaed by the Department of Justice for records related to her travel history, the New York Times is reporting.

It remains unclear at this time the scope of the DOJ investigation into Willis, but it comes just one day after the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, another one of President Donald Trump’s foes.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Willis’ office, and their spokesman, Jeff DeSantis, said, “We have no comment beyond the fact we have no knowledge of any investigation.”

Willis led the investigation into Trump and his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump was one of 19 people initially indicted in the case, which also included former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and several other prominent GOP figures across Georgia.

The case was ultimately halted when allegations came to light that Willis had a romantic affair with the special prosecutor she named to lead the case, Nathan Wade.

Willis ultimately admitted to the affair, and Wade stepped down from the case. After that, Trump’s attorneys and attorneys for several of the other plaintiffs filed to have Willis removed from the case.

After several appeals, the Georgia Supreme Court declined a review earlier this month of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ removal from the prosecution of Trump.

This means Willis will remain off of the case as prosecutor, but the case against the president itself has not yet been dismissed in a Fulton County court.

“The Georgia Supreme Court has correctly denied review of the Georgia Court of Appeals decision disqualifying DA Fani Willis and her office as prosecutors in the Fulton County RICO case,” Steve Sadow, an attorney for the president in the case, said in a statement. “Willis’ misconduct during the investigation and prosecution of President Trump was egregious, and she deserved nothing less than disqualification. This proper decision should bring an end to the wrongful political, lawfare persecutions of the President.”

In response to the ruling, Willis provided the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

“While I disagree with the decision of the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Georgia Supreme Court’s divided decision not to review it, I respect the legal process and the courts. Accordingly, my office will make the case file and evidence available to the Prosecuting Attorneys Council for use in the ongoing litigation. I hope that whoever is assigned to handle the case will have the courage to do what the evidence and the law demand.”

