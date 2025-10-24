Lithia Springs High School breaks ground on new $215 million campus

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County Schools leaders, community members and contractors are breaking ground on a new high school building.

Originally built in the 1970s, Lithia Springs High School is starting to show its age. The new school though will be built in the same location off Lee Road.

The $215 million project will be paid for with ESPLOST, the special local option sales tax for education.

The construction will start with the new main building at the back of the current campus where the student parking lot now sits. Crews will then demolish the current school building to build a new gym, auditorium and multi-purpose areas.

“Our kids will remain on site throughout the entire construction process, so that is important for us,” Superintendent Trent North said.

Cassandra Edwards has been teaching theatre for nearly three decades. She’s excited for the new spaces and opportunities.

“I’m super pumped, can’t wait to build new sets and get the kids on stage,” she said.

Even the current students who won’t get to use the new facility are excited.

“It’s amazing that the school gets to have something like this…great community, great people," sophomore Justin Callwood said.

The new Lithia Springs High School will take more than three years to build and will be finished in the summer of 2029. But the goal is to move students into the new main building back around the halfway point.

