Jury finds Douglas County man guilty of incest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County jury found 52-year-old Kerry Senior guilty of incest and simple battery on Aug. 22.

District Attorney Dalia Racine praised the victim’s courage, stating, “We applaud the bravery of the victim to disclose the defendant’s predatory and devastating actions.”

The case stemmed from an incident on June 15, 2022, when the Douglasville Police Department responded to a report of sexual assault. The victim reported that Senior, who was related to the victim, had entered her bedroom, exposed himself, and touched her inappropriately.

The victim recounted a previous incident in the summer of 2021 involving sexual assault by Senior. At first, he denied the allegations but later admitted to having sex with the 21-year-old victim during a temporary protective order hearing, claiming it was consensual.

The victim, after the incident, left the house and spent the night in her car before reporting the matter to the police after a friend encouraged her.

Senior is scheduled to be sentenced on October 6, 2025.

