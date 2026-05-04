As illegal burns strain crews, Douglas County fire chief warns of potential fines

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — Residents in Douglas County could soon face fines for illegal burning as fire officials warn the practice is stretching emergency resources and increasing safety risks.

A statewide burn ban took effect May 1 across Georgia, but Douglas County Fire Chief Miles Allen says local conditions have already prompted additional concern — and potential action.

Allen says illegal burning has become a growing issue, even with recent rainfall offering limited relief.

In just a five-day span in April, firefighters extinguished nine brush fires. And since the burn ban has been in place, there have been around five illegal burns.

“We’re always out for grass fires,” Allen said.

The chief pointed to a dry winter as a key factor heading into the current season.

“We had a very dry winter, and that means we’re going to have a dry spring, or we’re into a dry spring so to speak, and Georgia summers are always dry as it is anyways,” Allen said.

That dryness, he added, raises the risk of fires spreading.

“There’s just a big potential for something to happen,” he said.

Allen said his department is responding frequently to illegal burns, which are diverting resources.

“We go out when someone does an illegal burn, and we put it out, but so many people are illegally burning,” he said.

Douglas County implemented its own burn ban before the statewide restriction began, but Allen says violations continue.

“It’s getting to the point whereas illegal burns are starting to effect the readiness of the fire service,” Allen said.

As a result, Allen is considering asking county commissioners to approve fines for violators.

“At some point, we may be looking at citing only to curtail the illegal burns,” he said.

He emphasized that illegal burning not only strains firefighters but could also delay responses to more serious emergencies.

“Making sure that people aren’t taking away from other major emergencies because someone is burning leaves to close to their homes,” Allen said.

Before fines could be implemented, the chief would need to present the proposal to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, which would have to approve any penalties and set how much they would be.

The statewide burn ban remains in effect through Sept. 30.

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