  • Home filled with drugs, guns discovered during arrest of three men

    Updated:

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies arrested three people at a Douglasville home last week not realizing they were about to uncover a drug trafficking operation.

    Austin Strickland is a known theif, according to Douglas County investigators. He failed to appear on a courtdate and deputies found him last Thursday at the home hiding in th backroom, in a huge safe he could fit into.

    Once they cuffed him and arrested the two others, they learned he was a heavily armed drug trafficker as well. 

    Why authorities told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes that had a feeling that one of the men was into more than just stealing things, on Channel 2 Action News at 5. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Child killed, 3 others injured in Douglas County house fire
Man accused of strangling woman, dumping body on side of road