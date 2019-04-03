FaceTime for 911 calls: New tool gives dispatchers access to your phone's camera

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - If you're ever in trouble and have to call 911, dispatchers in some metro counties can now access your phone's camera to help.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is the latest department using technology that's like FaceTime for 911 dispatchers, and the company behind it says the life-saving tool is long overdue.
Seconds count in any emergency and one of the hardest parts of the job for dispatchers is pinpointing the caller’s exact location for first responders.
“It’s been upsetting for me as a director. My Uber driver can find where I am but 911 can’t,” said Chad Labree with Carbyne 911.
Labree used to be a dispatcher, but when he found out about Israeli-based company Carbyne 911, he joined them to spread the technology behind the business.
“It needed to happen. This technology must happen,” Labree said.
The technology helps 911 dispatchers immediately locate where an emergency is unfolding, but that’s not all.
“It’s like FaceTime, dispatcher able to send a link,” Douglas County communications director Rick Martin said.
