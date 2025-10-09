Douglasville City Council approves more than 150-acre purchase for new police driving course

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Douglasville City Council approved the purchase of more than 150 acres of land to create a new public safety driver training course.

The vote happened on Monday, with the council voting to pay $2.7 million for a parcel on Wortham Road.

According to discussion at the council meeting, the Douglasville Police Department would normally conduct driver training for officers at Six Flags Over Georgia’s parking lot during the off-season.

However, the theme park ended that arrangement in 2024.

At an April meeting of the Douglasville City Council, Police Chief Gary Sparks told the council that the department had trouble finding places to do driver training, particularly related to practicing doing a PIT maneuver.

“We used to go to Six Flags, and they stopped us from coming to Six Flags,” Sparks said at the time. “This is a way that we can get our men and women trained and also help other law enforcement agencies around this area come to our facility and train as well, help drivers of city vehicles and we can give them some training and different types of tactics, bagging and things of that nature.”

Sparks did not disclose why the theme park had ended the arrangement.

Council members voted to approve the 155-acre purchase to build a new public safety driver training location.

A development timeline for the training facility was not immediately available.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to a representative for Six Flags Over Georgia for more information and is waiting for a response.

