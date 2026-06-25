Douglas County teacher accused of having sex with students will stay behind bars for now

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The teacher who now faces nearly 30 charges involving alleged sex crimes with her students learned she will not be getting out of jail for now.

Former Alexander High School biology teacher Maris Nichols turned herself in overnight and went before a judge Thursday morning.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was in a Douglas County courtroom when Nichols went before a judge and learned she would not be getting a bond.

Some people in this community think she doesn’t deserve one.

“I think it’s sad. We send our children to school to learn,” Tiffany Traylor told Jones.

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Some people are disturbed after hearing how prosecutors say Nichols preyed on some of her students, by having sex with them or grooming them to have sex.

“I think it is sad, and I think she may have a problem,” Traylor said.

When Nichols went before a judge, he let her know what to expect.

“My name is Judge Hedge and I’ll be handling this first appearance and determining whether you will be eligible for bond,” Douglas County Magistrate Court Judge Zaine Hedge told Nichols.

Nichols stood before Judge Hedge on a video conference call just hours after a grand jury indicted her on 27 counts including sexual contact, child molestation, sexual exploitation and grooming.

“Do you understand your rights”? the judge asked Nichols.

“Yes sir,” she replied.

Nichols learned only a Superior Court judge could set her a bond. So, she will have to stay in jail a while longer.

Nichols is accused of having sex or involved in sexual offenses with six minors, many of whom were her students. Prosecutors say some of the sex happened at school.

Jones talked to Child Psychologist Dr. Sharnell Myles about how a case like this affects the alleged victims.

“This is supposed to be a safe person,” she said.

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Myles went on to say incidents like this can cause emotional damage to children, confusion about relationship boundaries, distorted beliefs about consent, power and intimacy. She added that it can affect their trust system.

“When a trusted adult violates boundaries that adolescent’s ability to trust others could potentially be damaged,” she said.

Meanwhile, people in the community say Nichols has forfeited the right to teach again.

“No, I don’t think ever again. She should never go back to a classroom,” Traylor said.

Nichols’ attorney said in court she hoped to explore bond at a hearing on Monday.

Prosecutors plan to use that hearing to explain why they want Nichols’ bond revoked. They say she has violated the terms of her previous bond 85 times by going to places she is restricted from going, like the mall and fast-food restaurants.

Nichols was previously ordered not to have contact with minors, other than her child.

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