Douglas County school board approves new weapons detectors at all county schools

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Board of Education approved a contract for new weapons detection systems at all county public schools.

The contract was approved at the Dec. 8 board meeting, with plans to have the technology installed in every school.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, a district spokeswoman said the board’s "recent approval of the Evolv Technology weapon detection system is an investment in the safety and security of every student and staff member in our school system. This is a proactive step that reflects our districtwide commitment to providing a learning environment where every student feels safe and can achieve excellence."

Board documents show the contract will cost the district close to $4 million.

The security equipment will be put in place at certain entrances only and students only be allowed to enter the building at those designated entrances.

The security process will also include wand screenings and walk-through metal detectors conducted by staff at each school and school-based event, including athletics.

District records indicate staff for screenings will be conducted by workers of the same gender as the student, when possible.

“Wherever possible, electronic sensing equipment shall be used in areas where video surveillance cameras are present,” district records say. “Students, staff members, and visitors will not be permitted to use personal video or audio recording devices while waiting for a screening or in the vicinity of where a screening is being conducted.”

School staff are also barred from choosing particular students or people to screen “unless there is a reasonable suspicion to believe that the student is in possession of an unauthorized item.”

The items students may not have is listed in the Douglas County School System handbook. Unauthorized items found during screenings will be confiscated as part of the district’s security protocols.

“We will implement this technology across all grade levels in every school as early as January,” the district said in a statement. “This system will allow us to maintain secure learning environments while ensuring our schools remain welcoming places where students can focus on learning and growing.”

