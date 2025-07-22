Douglas County resident helps solve a ‘crime’ as ‘Investigator for a Day’

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Marilyn Howard was at the scene of the crime Tuesday at Clinton Park in Douglas County.

“Don’t jump to any conclusions. Understand each piece of evidence,” Howard told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

Evidence like shell casings, blood, and a smashed cellphone. Howard told Channel 2 Action News it was quite the whodunit.

“It’s like being Columbo, Murder She Wrote, and Perry Mason,” Howard said.

Howard was the Douglas County Sheriff’s “Investigator for a Day.”

The Sheriff’s Office recently held a raffle, and civilian winners got the chance to tag along with the professionals and help solve a mock crime.

“The sheriff wants to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement,” Lt. Colonel Tavarreus Pounds told Channel 2 Action News.

The raffle helped raise awareness and funds for the Sheriff’s Community Outreach and Education Program.

Howard was already a graduate of the local Law Enforcement Academy, but she said this experience really takes it up a notch.

Her respect for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglasville Police Department is off the charts.

“We have some of the best officers, command staff, chief, and sheriff in the state,” Howard said.

