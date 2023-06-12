Death of 21-year-old DeKalb man found in Douglas County being investigated as homicide

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are now investigating the death of a 21-year-old man from DeKalb County as a homicide after his body was found in Douglas County last week.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Monday, where Keontae Chenault was found dead days after his family reported him missing.

His remains were found beside a creek near I-20 and Lee Road by someone walking in the area. Last week, a detective in Douglas County saw the Channel 2 Action News story about the search for Chenault and realized they had a body in their morgue matching his description.

Seiden spoke exclusively to Chenault’s mother, Kissa Chenault, on Channel 2 Action News on Friday, after DeKalb Police told her the body was her son.

Over the weekend, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the body through dental records.

Chenault was first reported missing on May 22 after he went out with friends and never came home. His friends and family desperately tried to find him for weeks, despite the fact that his body was found in Douglas County on May 30. f

Douglas County detectives are releasing few details about what they think happened to Chenault.

“Right now it’s being ruled as a homicide and our investigators are in touch with DeKalb County and they’re in the process of working the investigation and going back and tracking as much information as we can on that,” Capt. Jon Mauney with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chenault’s cause of death has not been released.

