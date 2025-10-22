Citing lack of revenue, Douglas County votes to terminate lease for Museum of History and Art

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Commission passed a vote to end their lease for the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.

At the commission meeting, commissioners said the county was outgrowing the space it had in several of its buildings and facilities.

During the discussion, commissioners said the museum does not generate much revenue for the county and the elections office needed somewhere to move into, so officials wanted to use the space instead and take advantage of what resource were available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

However, those opposed to terminating the lease asked if the museum’s leadership or staff had even been informed ahead of time that the termination was being considered and were told no notice had been given.

Opponents to the termination said it felt as if the process was rushed and argued that the museum was an educational tool for the county, with visitors coming from 31 countries since 2022 as well as being a resource for Douglas County students.

Despite the back-and-forth discussion, commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of ending the lease.

According to county documents, now that the lease termination is approved, the space must be vacated by Dec. 31.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group