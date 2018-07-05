69-year-old woman carjacked, pepper sprayed in Walmart parking lot

Police say two teenagers pepper sprayed a 69-year-old woman and then stole her car in a Walmart parking lot.
It happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the store on Highway 5 in Douglas County.
Police located the woman’s car about 20 minutes later on I-20 headed towards Temple. Officers performed a pit maneuver to stop it.
They arrested 17-year-old Kenneth Cable and took a 16-year-old boy into custody.
The victim’s daughter told Channel 2’s Tom Jones her mom is out of the hospital, but still recovering.
She explains what happened and why her mother was talking with the teens, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
