10 new lawsuits filed against 'Dancing Doctor'

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The so-called "Dancing Doctor" has been hit with 10 new lawsuits.
A second doctor is now caught up in the case of the cosmetic surgeon suspended after Channel 2 Action News exposed her antics in the operating room.
The dance partner in this infamous "Cut-It" video is a licensed anesthesiologist now facing his own string of lawsuits.
For the first time we're hearing from the other doctor in the operating room, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
We first told you about Dr. Windell Boutte last June after we spoke with former patients and learned of several malpractice lawsuits she is facing.
The embattled Gwinnett dermatologist agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half years.
