Double murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An arrest has been made after a barricade situation in Clayton County Thursday afternoon.
Officials told Channel 2 authorities went to a metro Atlanta apartment complex to serve an arrest warrant before the standoff happened. The SWAT team and Clayton County Police Department responded to the scene.
Police said the warrant was issued for a suspect wanted for a double murder in Philadelphia. The suspect was eventually captured a little after 2:45 p.m.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is live on the scene and will have the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News, starting at 4 p.m.
