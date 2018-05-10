  • Double murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Atlanta

    By: Dave Huddleston

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An arrest has been made after a barricade situation in Clayton County Thursday afternoon.

    Officials told Channel 2 authorities went to a metro Atlanta apartment complex to serve an arrest warrant before the standoff happened. The SWAT team and Clayton County Police Department responded to the scene.

    Police said the warrant was issued for a suspect wanted for a double murder in Philadelphia. The suspect was eventually captured a little after 2:45 p.m.

    Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is live on the scene and will have the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News, starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Double murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen accused of killing 6-year-old during fight over social media post arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    11-year-old killed, 5 other children injured in crash on I-75

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer fired over video showing him choking former NFL player during arrest

  • Headline Goes Here

    New video shows road rage shooting outside Walmart