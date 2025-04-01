Dog attacks Jackson County deputy, biting him on his face, arm

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy may need surgery after he was attacked by a dog while serving civil papers.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that the attack happened on March 21 at a home in Pendergrass.

The homeowner opened the door when the dog “suddenly and without provocation” jumped at the deputy’s face. The deputy tried to push the dog off with his arm, but he was bitten on his face and arm.

The dog let go and went back inside the home.

“The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation and has reached out to us several times to check on the deputy, as they have expressed their concern with his condition,” Capt. Chris Smith told Channel 2.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy had serious injuries to his lip, mouth and had several puncture wounds on his arm.

He is now home, but faces a long recovery and possible surgeries, according to Smith.

