Do you recognize her? Convicted killer releases sketch of mystery Atlanta victim

ATLANTA - A man who says he killed more than 90 people across the country is now trying to help police identify an Atlanta victim.
Samuel Little says seven of those victims are from Georgia. He drew this sketch of the woman he says he murdered in 1983 or 1984.
Little was arrested at a Kentucky homeless shelter in September 2012 and extradited to California, where he was wanted on a narcotics charge. Once Little was in custody, Los Angeles Police Department detectives obtained a DNA match to Little on the victims in three unsolved homicides from 1987 and 1989 and charged him with three counts of murder. For these crimes, Little was convicted and sentenced in 2014 to three consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole.
In all three cases, the women had been beaten and then strangled, their bodies dumped in an alley, a dumpster, and a garage. Little asserted his innocence throughout his trial—even as a string of women testifying for the prosecution told of narrowly surviving similarly violent encounters with Little.
Eventually, in interviews with FBI officials, Little confessed to 90 killings. Thus far, investigators have confirmed 34 killings with many more pending confirmation. There are still a number of Little’s confessions that remain uncorroborated.
