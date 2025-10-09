DNA match leads to arrest in Georgia rape case from 2017

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A DNA match has led to an arrest in a 2017 Bibb County sexual assault case.

Robert Lee Carter, 66, is charged with rape, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the DNA match came from a previous rape conviction in 1989.

The evidence was taken during the investigation in 2017.

Carter appeared in court on Tuesday and is being held without bond. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest after nearly a decade.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group