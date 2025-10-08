Former corrections officers charged with smuggling contraband into jail for inmates

ATLANTA — Two former corrections officers at Clayton County Jail have been arrested and are now inmates at the facility where they once worked, accused of smuggling contraband.

Ashley Lewis-Allen and Keyshawn Branch were arrested in separate incidents on October 2, following an investigation by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis-Allen admitted to smuggling contraband due to financial hardship, while Branch, a K-9 handler, was implicated after suspicious movements were observed on security cameras.

“Branch was a K-9 officer with special training and responsibilities,” said Captain Jason Bennett of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. “Everyone’s being watched. There’s no blue wall of safety here.”

Court documents reveal that Lewis-Allen admitted to receiving payments on three occasions from an inmate in exchange for smuggling items such as cigarettes, marijuana, methamphetamine, and THC edibles into the jail.

She cited personal financial hardship as her reason for engaging in these activities.

Security footage led to the discovery of multiple bundles of tobacco, three cellphones, a charger, and oxycodone in the cell of an inmate with whom Branch was allegedly conspiring.

Branch has denied the allegations against him. Since Sheriff Levon Allen took office, 15 officers and six contract workers have been arrested as part of efforts to clean up the jail.

“The sheriff has made a promise to the citizens that he will clean up the jail,” Bennett said.

The arrests of Lewis-Allen and Branch highlight ongoing efforts by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office to address corruption within the jail.

These actions are part of a broader initiative to ensure integrity and safety within the facility.

