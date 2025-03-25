Divers searching for missing 26-year-old on GA lake after boat capsizes

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Divers are searching for a man who disappeared after a boat capsized on a Georgia lake.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing boater as 26-year-old Chester Upton.
Chief Deputy Scott Deason said Upton disappeared sometime Sunday on Lake Sinclair. The last video footage that deputies have shows Upton launching his boat around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Officials later found his boat capsized and floating in the lake. Upton hasn’t been found as of Tuesday.
“Dive Team and sonar boats are working tirelessly to find this missing person. Prayers are being extended to the family,” the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office, fire department and Georgia Department of Natural Resources will be back out on the lake Tuesday morning.
