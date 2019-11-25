0 Did you know seat belts aren't required for the backseat? That could soon change

ATLANTA - This might surprise you, but Georgia law says only people in the front seats of cars have to wear seat belts.

In 2017, the government said 72 percent of people involved in deadly accidents in the backseat nationwide were not wearing seat belts.

Now, a new law is a step closer to changing all this in Georgia.

Lawmakers said they just want to keep people safe on the roads.

The law is already on the books in 30 other states and Georgia may be the next to add it. It would require all passengers in the back seats of all vehicles to wear seatbelts.

"If you are less than 18 years old, you have to wear a seat belt in the backseat. However if you're an adult you do not which doesn't necessarily make sense," said Sen. John Albers.

Albers, of Roswell, is the chairman of the senate public safety committee.

Channel 2's Justin Wilfon was inside the state capital Monday, when the committee voted in support of making everyone in cars wear seat belts.

"Protecting the public is most paramount for those of us who serve in the legislature and in this case we have the opportunity to protect lives," Albers said.

But drivers Channel 2 Action News spoke with shared mixed feelings about seatbelt requirements.

"I don't really see the need for me to wear it in the front seat either. I mean, I ride a motorcycle as well, I don't have a seat belt so I don't get it," said driver Mike Hancock.

"It's amazing what it's done since we started wearing seat belts, airbags and what have you. So it's going to help," said driver Lamar Johnson.

State Sen. Tonya Anderson of Lithonia created the bill.

"I am highly confident that it will become law because it has bipartisan support already," Anderson said.

The backseat requirement must still pass through the full legislature. And the bill's supporters admit, there's still a tough fight ahead.

"There's always a concern about individual liberty and freedom and telling people what they have to do," Albers said.

Anderson knows her fight isn't over.

"You eat the elephant one bite at a time, and we're almost there. We're almost done. The plate's clean," Anderson said.

The vote in the full Senate should happen early next year.

