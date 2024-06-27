Detention officer arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with an inmate

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County detention officer has been arrested after allegations of a relationship with an inmate.

Newton County sheriff addressed the incident on Facebook on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NCSO said the officer was arrested and charged following an alleged inappropriate relationship with an inmate resident.

The sheriff said this was a decision that the officer made on their own.

“First and foremost, the actions of the detention officer were a personal choice, not a reflection of our leadership or the values we uphold at the Office of the Sheriff,” said the sheriff.

TRENDING STORIES:

NCSO added that these actions have never been tolerated in the office.

“I want to make it clear that actions of this nature will not be, and have never been, tolerated within our office. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and any deviation from these standards is dealt with swiftly and decisively,” said the sheriff’s office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

'He’s going to do something dangerous': Police searching for peeping tom in DeKalb County

©2024 Cox Media Group