Deputy tries to render aid after car crashes during chase. Now, DeKalb man is charged, another dead

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a high-speed chase led to a deadly crash, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Friday, around 10:30 p.m., a Twiggs County deputy tried to pull a car over on Interstate 16 for a traffic violation, authorities said.

Twiggs County officials said the driver sped away, leading to a police chase.

Just before 11 p.m., the car crashed near the Exit 12 off ramp on I-16.

According to the GBI, as the deputy tried to render aid to a person in the crashed car, shots rang out of the vehicle, with the deputy returning fire. The GBI said then more shots were fired from inside the vehicle.

The deputy then learned two people were inside the vehicle. They were identified as Christopher J. Martin-Holmes, 26, of Conley, and Phillip Ellison Jr., 23, of Ellenwood.

Martin-Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene. Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office said the 26-year-old died as a result of a gunshot wound. Martin-Holmes’ body was taken to the Central Crime Lab in Macon, where an autopsy is being performed.

Ellison was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was booked into the Twiggs County Jail.

No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.

