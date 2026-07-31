Deputy tries to pull over driver who didn’t have headlights on. Then a chase started

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A chase that reached speeds up to 90 mph on a county road ended after a deputy performed a PIT maneuver and arrested the driver.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office released dash camera and body camera video from the July 12th chase on Buchanan Highway. They identified the driver as Todd Montgomery.

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The chase started after midnight as a traffic stop because Montgomery didn’t have his car’s headlights on. He initially pulled over before he took off with the deputy following behind him.

You can also see the driver swerve in and out of the two lanes and around other cars in the dash camera video. The deputy also spotted him throwing an object out of the car.

The deputy caught up to the driver and successfully pitted the car. She gets out of her patrol car and yells at Montogomery to come out.

“Get out of the car. Hands up. Go on your stomach. Go on your (beep) stomach now.”

“I didn’t want to (inaudible)...”

“Did you not see my lights? You know how many people you put in (beep) danger?”

Montgomery faces driving under the influence, reckless driving, drug possession and other charges.

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